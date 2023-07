It's just been a couple of hours and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been leaked online already. You read that right, as per the latest reports the new movie starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has become the latest one to join the list of movies becoming a victim of piracy on day 1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has shockingly been leaked online and the HD prints and Cam prints are apparently made available on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and more pirated websites. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh reveals Ranbir Kapoor's review of his performance in Alia Bhatt starrer

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani leaked on Tamilrockers and more websites

As per reports in entertainment news portals, HD prints of the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt movie is now made available for the masses to watch on pirated websites such as TamilRockers, Telegram, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, Filmywap and more sites. This is just very saddening as it is one of the most awaited upcoming new movies of the year. Karan Johar and the team have put in a lot of effort in the movie which has been produced on a grand scale. We at BollywoodLife sincerely condemn the act of piracy and are against the promotion of such practices. Also Read - Rekha makes an appearance with secretary Farzana amid reports of her being in a live in relationship with her

Practising piracy is a legal offence in the country. It involves cheating under the IPC section of 415 in which whoever cheats is liable to an imprisonment of about one year or fine or both. Sadly, movies keep getting leaked online. Because of such malicious acts, the money invested in the movie also, the time and efforts spent on pre-productions, shoots and post-productions take a huge hit. It will also affect the business of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which sees Karan once again handling the reigns of the director. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt are first-rate in Karan Johar's emotional colourful romance that is vintage Bollywood

Trending Now

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani deets

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the also has a stellar supporting cast in terms of Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Kshitee Jog, Aamir Bashir, Tota Roy Choudhary, Churni Ganguly and Anjali Anand. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios and it has been shot in some of the most scenic locations of Mumbai, New Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Russia. Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy have penned the script while Manush Nandan has handled cinematography with Pritam managing the music score for the film.