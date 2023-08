Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is shining at the box office, and how. The fans are going gaga for Karan Johar’s directorial debut; Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are winning hearts with their performances, and ever since the film has been released in theatres, there have been many scenes that have been shared by the fans on social media, and one of these scenes that is going viral on the internet will make you visit the theatres now. In this scene, you can see Ranveer and Alia’s crackling chemistry, which will instantly make you say they are so good together. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh new movie passes the Monday test with flying colours

Watch the leaked video of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that will make you watch the film in the theatres right away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bollyverse (@4am_sttories)

Alia and Ranveer are seen flirting with each other in this scene where he comes to pick her up from her office in a red, swanky car and runs the song ‘Aaja meri gaadi mai baith jaa. This scene is cute and hilarious at the same time, and both of these actors have done amazing work as Rocky and Rani. Fans are calling both Ranveer and Alia as flawless actors after watching this film. Also Read - How Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar are going about their life even as Kangana Ranaut's attacks continue

Watched#rockyaurranikipremkahani!@RanveerOfficial was ROCKingggg, u are a born entertainer! U all have to watch him cause whatever I say would fall short… now I'm an official fan you are sooo

special !♥️? Rani @aliaa08 reigned like a queen with her beauty and performance… pic.twitter.com/i2E3M8cNyQ — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 30, 2023

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film has earned more than 50 crore at the box office and has passed the Monday test, and the fans are sure that it will reach 100 crore and more. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all about family drama, and Karan Johar gets full marks in this genre all the time. Everyone is raving about the film from critics, celebs to fans. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is winning hearts. Also Read - Deepika Padukone sizzles in a bikini blouse; husband Ranveer Singh's comment is all of us