Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead is geared up for a release on July 28. Ahead of its theatrical premiere, a special screening was held in Mumbai on July 25, which was attended by the film's cast and other members of the Bollywood fraternity. While Ranveer's wife-actress Deepika Padukone gave the screening a miss, Ranbir Kapoor marked his presence at the event, accompanying his wifey Alia. Post the screening, Ranbir also shared his review of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani while interacting with the paparazzi. And his verdict was positive.

Ranbir Kapoor reviews Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The videos circulating on social media revealed that Ranbir Kapoor was impressed after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor was spotted exiting the theater with his partner Alia Bhatt, heading towards their car. On the way, when the paparazzi asked him to give his verdict on the Karan Johar directorial, Ranbir said that he loved the film, making a positive hand gesture to the paps. Another short video was dropped on Instagram by a user where Ranbir is presumed to be saying, "Kamaal Hai! This film is a superhit" about RARKPK.

Check out the videos here:

Ranbir Kapoor gets protective of Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a splash at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening last night on Tuesday. The couple was seen twinning in black sweatshirts with the words “Team Rocky Aur Rani” emblazoned on them. While leaving the theater premises, Ranbir left fans gushing after a video of the actor protecting Alia from the bustling crowd and the heavy Mumbai rains, surfaced on the internet. Ranbir as a dotting husband held Alia close, as they reached their car.

Fans react

The video was quick to arrest the attention of social media users, who were floored by Ranbir Kapoor’s sweet gesture toward his ladylove Alia Bhatt. “Ufff the way Ranbir holds his wife,” noted one user. “Okay loved how RK was being protective of Alia,” gushed another. “Love how they were being all protective about each other, cuties,” came another comment. Others pointed out that ‘Ranalia’ a name given by fans, looked cute together.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. The film’s trailer gives a cue that the romantic-comedy will portray the highly contrasting worlds of Rocky, who belongs to a strict Punjabi family, and Rani, who belongs to an intellectual Bengali family. RARKPK marks Karan Johar’s theatrical comeback after 7 years.