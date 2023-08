Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is running successfully in the theatres and their fans are not getting enough of their onscreen chemistry. Released on Friday, July 28th, the film has been receiving overwhelming love from audiences worldwide. From the film's captivating dialogues and humorous moments to the beautiful recreation of Dola Re Dola, it has all deeply touched the hearts of the viewers. However, little did you know that Karan Johar had to make some difficult decisions during the editing process. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan taught these skills to Alia Bhatt and daughter Suhana Khan at the same time; reveals Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress [Watch]

One crucial scene in the movie, where Rocky and Rani engage in a heartfelt discussion with the line, 'Love hai toh sab hai' (Love is everything), was improvised by Ranveer on the sets. Unfortunately, this touching moment didn't make it to the final cut. Additionally, KJo expressed regret over including the end credit song, Kudmayi, which is presented in a small box.

Karan had a specific vision for the film's duration, not wanting it to exceed 2 hours and 48 minutes. However, the initial runtime was 3 hours and 10 minutes, necessitating the removal of several scenes. During a recent press conference in Mumbai, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani team discussed the film at length. Ranveer Singh appealed to Karan to include all the deleted scenes in the OTT version of the movie.

Ranveer's request to Karan Johar was heartfelt, "Sir, please release the extended version of the film with all the scenes when it streams. People are eager to see Rani's theme song and the other deleted scenes. So, kindly make the 3 hours and 10 minutes version available on OTT." Karan, with a smile, replied, "We'll see." Fans can look forward to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani streaming on Amazon Prime, although the official release date on OTT is yet to be announced.

