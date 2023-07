Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s trailer has swept us off our feet with the magical romance between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Not to forget, the film’s love ballad, Tum Kya Mile has also struck wonder among the masses. When the buzz surrounding the upcoming romantic drama is refusing to simmer down, Karan Johar yet again treated fans with another little surprise. Today, on July 1, the filmmaker-producer dropped the first-look test of Ranveer Singh’s Rocky and Alia Bhatt’s Rani on Instagram. While some fans were left happy with the sneak peek, others were unimpressed by the first look. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's new droolworthy look for Tiffany makes us wish it was for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's first-look test from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

“Our very first look test of the film! When we were locking looks for ROCKY and RANI,” wrote Karan Johar. The first look picture, captured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt sharing the same frame. Ranveer donned a red, white-printed shirt, sporting a macho look with a full-grown beard and long hair. He also wore a pair of stone-encrusted studs. He had his hand wrapped around Alia, posing for the click. Also Read - When Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur shut down claims that the actor is a ‘womaniser’

Alia spread her desi charm, draped in a peach-coloured, printed saree and a pink sleeveless blouse. In terms of accessories, she wore gold-plated hoop earrings, a silver nosering, and a black bindi on her forehead. The Brahmastra actress sported a subtle glammed-up makeover, comprising kohl-rimmed eyes, a shade of nude lipstick, and blushed cheeks. She rounded off her Rani-avatar with open tresses.

Fans react to Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s first-look test

Bhumi Pednekar reacted to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s first look test, calling it “Fab.” Some social media users were also floored by the picture. One of them gushed, “LOOK AT THEM.” Another quipped, “A pair that we wished to unite. Love Alia and Ranveer.” But, a certain section of the internet population was displeased with the look test, pointing out faults.

While one user claimed that Ranveer and Alia had “Zero chemistry” going on in the photo, another noted that “this look does not suit them.” A third individual noticed that Ranveer looked like “Ram” from his film Ram Leela and Alia looked like “Isha” from Brahmastra. “Both are looking like brother and sister... in the song also the romance didn't work out… casting is a big flop I guess,” came another disapproving comment.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani cast and release date

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also stars veteran celebrities, including, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 28.