The highly anticipated romantic comedy family drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has finally made its worldwide release today. The superstar Ranveer Singh, renowned for his exceptional acting abilities, has yet again left the audience spellbound with his impeccable performance. This marks his second portrayal of a Delhi-based character, following his memorable role as Bittoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat, showcasing his versatility as an actor. In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he brings to life the character of Rocky Randhawa, a wealthy Delhi brat. Ranveer's distinct trademark style and charisma are prominently displayed throughout his role, as he commands the screen with his presence, validating his suitability for the Delhi Guy persona, which was crafted with him in mind only and proving that he is the only actor who can successfully portray the character of a Delhi Guy.

His performance as Rocky in the film is nothing short of phenomenal, and he has left the fans and the audiences in awe of his splendid acting skills and has done complete justice to it. From the accent to the body language that Ranveer displays as Rocky, proves that he is just perfect with the nuances of a Delhi boy. It is a treat to watch Ranveer Singh showing his versatility in the layered character of Rocky showcasing his talent in both comedy and emotional scenes.

Ranveer Singh grabs the attention of the audience

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Ranveer Singh both promise to keep everyone thoroughly entertained. Once the superstar makes his entrance, he grabs the attention of the audience and effortlessly embodies the role of a Delhi Punjabi gentleman, leaving many to believe that he is actually from Delhi instead of his hometown, Mumbai. His authenticity in portraying the Delhi guy is so convincing that it adds an extra layer of enjoyment to his character, Rocky.