Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently promoting their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In their promotional outing, the duo, accompanied by the film's director Karan Johar, will be connecting with more than 50,000 students in over 100 Indian cities as part of I.I.M.U.N. (India's International Movement to United Nations') "Back to School" series. During the event, Ranveer Singh, known for wearing his heart on his sleeves, revealed a funny anecdote from his school life. The actor admitted his fear of mathematics and disclosed that once he got minus 10 out of 100 in the subject.

Ranveer Singh vs maths

While interacting with the crowd, Ranveer Singh, without any embarrassment, shared that once he got zero out of a hundred in mathematics. But, since the actor was being talkative, he was given a minus ten. "Zero on hundred se koi lower laaya hai? Main laaya hun. Jisko mila tha maths mein anda, Zero on hundred minus ten for talking, so minus ten on hundred," said Ranveer. A video of event has been shared on Instagram by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Karan Johar’s directorial comeback

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a special film for Karan Johar as it marks the director's theatrical comeback after almost 7 years. His last release was the 2016 romantic musical Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Till now, Rocky Aur Rani has generated positive responses from fans The upcoming romantic comedy seems to be an ode to the 90s Bollywood films, comprising a whirlwind romance, feel-good songs, stunning locations, a lot of laughter with some tears to shed.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani plot

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s trailer, which was dropped last month, shows a glimpse of Rocky and Rani’s contrasting worlds. While Rani comes from a Bengali family where knowledge and intelligence are valued above anything else, Rocky is a flamboyant and carefree man from a wealthy Punjabi family. It is the story of how the duo falls in love, despite their differences. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on July 28.