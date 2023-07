Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, are gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. They are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. Alia recently dropped a video on Instagram, recreating the Tum Kya Mile song. Following his co-star, Ranveer has also jumped into the trend and lip-synced to the track. But the Befikre actor, known for his quirkiness, has added a special twist to his Tum Kya Mile song recreation. In fact, he has also poked harmless fun at Alia, getting all goofy, and leaving us in splits. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s first-look test pic gets a thumbs down; netizens say they look like 'brother-sister'

Ranveer Singh recreates Tum Kya Mile

Ranveer Singh treated us with his goofy version through an Instagram reel. It captured the actor lip-syncing to Tum Kya Mile on a green screen. He photoshopped himself in various AI-generated backgrounds, flaunting his moves against sunsets, beaches, and crashing shores, leaving us completely amused. Ranveer, donned a beige-coloured shirt and a pair of denim jeans, complementing his outfit with dark-rimmed sunglasses. With each passing second, the actor turned goofier.

Ranveer Singh turns goofy in Tum Kya Mile song recreation

Ranveer Singh unbuttoned his shirt, shimming along the beats of Tum Kya Mile, with his imperfectly perfect steps. The actor hugely entertained us, dancing on a CGI-generated beach, standing under a Matrix digital rain. A blower popped up in the video as if it was creating a windy effect. Turning creative, Ranveer embedded Alia Bhatt's Tum Kya Mile recreated video in the background, teasing her. The hilarious video concluded with Ranveer extending his hand out toward the camera.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranveer Singh lip-syncing to Tum Kya Mile

Justifying his animated recreation of Tum Kya Mile, Ranveer Singh in his caption wrote, “Alia ke reel jitna budget nahi thha (I didn't have the budget like Alia's reel).” As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, Alia Bhatt reacted to it, calling Ranveer a “Legend!!!!!” Airlift actress Nimrat Kaur, dropped a bunch of laughing and raised-hand emojis, calling Ranveer a “Genius.” Television actress Tina Dutt could not stop laughing as they commented “Hahahaha.”

Fans react to Ranveer Singh’s Tum Kya Mile recreation

Fans were also quick to react to the video. Taking a dig at Adipurush’s VFX, one user commented, “Adipurush VFX team made this, I can tell.” “Better than Adipurash VFX,” another begged to differ. “Haa haa! Epic!” lauded a third individual. Others tirelessly added laughing emojis in the comments.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release date

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in crucial roles. Helmed by Karan Johar, the romantic comedy is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 28.