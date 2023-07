Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh is all set to impress everyone in the cinema halls from today. The critic reviews are out and just a couple of days ago, celebrities from the film industry, who watched the movie in a celeb special screening also shared their reviews with the team and also online. Some who are not on social media like Ranbir Kapoor, directly or indirectly, shared their reviews in person. And Ranveer Singh has revealed the same now. Also Read - Rekha makes an appearance with secretary Farzana amid reports of her being in a live in relationship with her

Ranveer Singh reveals what's Ranbir Kapoor told him after watching his performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh plays a typical Delhi ka munda who is loud and spoilt rich. The actor has put up an impressive act it seems just going by the trailer. When a special screening of celebs from the industry was held a couple of days ago, Ranbir Kapoor joined to watch the film with many others. How did Ranbir find the movie? Ranveer has revealed what Ranbir told him after watching his performance. Rocky shares that it was great to hear from someone whose craft he admires so much. "He was like 'It's not that you've played a Delhi guy before but there was absolutely no similarity'," while adding that the Animal actor was very appreciative, reports ETimes.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The movie marks the return of Karan Johar to the director's seat after a wait of about 7 long years. And as per the celeb reviews, the film is a complete family entertainer. From Neetu Kapoor to Soni Razdan, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora and more have sung praises for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and the rest of the cast and crew of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Talking about which, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Choudhary and Anjali Dinesh Anand are seen in key roles. There are cameo appearances of several known TV stars as well.

The songs have been released which are trending in the entertainment news and on streaming platforms. Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka and Ve Kamleya are soulful and heart-touching. The music of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is scored by Pritam. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film releases today! Booked your tickets yet?