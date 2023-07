Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is going to release on July 28. The stars have been on their toes for the past few days promoting the film. They traveled across various cities to create buzz. Now, it is time for the special screening and top Bollywood stars to watch the film. Today, a special screening of the film was held which was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and many others. Jaya Bachchan who is also a part of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani arrived along with Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. And of course, she gave a lesson to paps on how to behave! Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wear matching sweatshirts, Ranveer Singh arrives sans Deepika Padukone [VIEW PICS]

Jaya Bachchan schools paps, again!

A video has gone viral on social media in which one can see Jaya Bachchan arriving first followed by Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. As she waited for her kids, she reacted to screaming paps who wanted her to stand and pose. As paps yelled her name, she turned back and said 'I am not deaf'. She asked the paps to not scream. Shweta Bachchan Nanda then followed her mother. Abhishek Bachchan who accompanied them smiled at the paps before making his way to the theatre. Also Read - When Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan fans were shocked over politicians claims that they live separately

Watch Jaya Bachchan's video below:

Netizens have a drastic reaction on Jaya Bachchan's reaction to paps. One of the comments read, "She is behaving like a school principal." Another one read, "This woman is a disciplinarian! She has zero love for the paps." Well, this is not the first time that Jaya Bachchan has schooled paps for their behaviour. Long ago, she got angry with a pap who called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Ash'. Then there was a video of Jaya Bachchan saying 'Naukri se nikaal dena chahiye' as cameras went clickety click at an airport. Also Read - Rekha in a live in relationship with her secretary Farzana? Yasser Usman reacts to reports

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani special screening, Gauri Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Ananya Panday and more more attended it. Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone were missing for the big night.