The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have dropped their new song, the fourth one from the soundtrack of the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer. The previous three songs have hit a chord with the audience. But has the fourth son, Dhindora Baje Re managed to make the same impact as the other three numbers from Karan Johar-directed movie? Fans have shared their thoughts on the same. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is inching closer to its release and the makers are building the hype with each passing day by dropping various assets.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindora Baje Re out now!

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh exude immense energy. We know Ranveer as a powerhouse of energy but Alia is no less in this amazing dance number which is a thorough visual spectacle. Dhindora Baje Re will remind you of all the amazing dance numbers including families from Karan Johar films. In song Dhindora Baje Re, we see Ranveer's Rocky and Alia'a Rani showing it off to Jaya Bachchan and family, Rocky's film that they are not going to give up on their love. Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Choudhary are supportive of Rocky and Rani's relationship. The atmosphere is tense but the colour of red is spreading everywhere during Durga Pooja. The song has been sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi. The last bit will give goosebumps.

Watch the video of Dhindora Baje Re here:



Netizens react to Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer Dhindora Baje Re

Before Dhindora Baje Re, the makers have released Tum Kya Mile which is a romantic number, What Jhumka, which is an amazing dance number and Ve Kamleya which is a melodious heartbreak number that will keep you hooked. And has Dhindora Baje Re created the same magic?

Netizens have been showering Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and their upcoming movie with all the love to date. And now, they have also reacted to Dhindora Baje Re. Well, the audience is having a mixed response to Dhindora Baje Re. Some are in awe of the energy both Ranveer and Alia have put in, while some felt it did not go so well. Some said that Karan's film seems heavily inspired by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Some also brought songs such as Dola Re Dola and Kahe Chhed due to the choreography. Check reactions here:

This entire sequence though >>>

the way they are in sync, just so beautiful to watch ? and Ranveer can do this too !!! Speechless!!!???? #DhindhoraBajeRe pic.twitter.com/z0bafZHjx0 — ~ (@sapphiirepixie) July 24, 2023

This omgggg I just loved it ♥️♥️ they flow so well together ? #DhindhoraBajeRe https://t.co/530nZuoHr1 — rocky rani ? (@junglibilli_x) July 24, 2023

That's called a ROYAL KARAN JOHAR FRAME !!

Bollywood Directors Carry an Explendid Vision in their Genes & owes the meaning of Magnanimity ✨#DhindhoraBajeRe #AliaBhatt #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/HU9uwpplwO — Nikki Tamboli Fam ?? (@FamNikki) July 24, 2023

Karan Johar is extremely talented and serves the most royal cunt #DhindhoraBajeRe https://t.co/VE8mil7vPF — 丂?†ѵ?? (@satvik_twts) July 24, 2023

And can we JUST APPRECIATE RANVEER SINGH??? He was so freaking good in #DhindhoraBajeRe ? pic.twitter.com/USXiltmVia — toheed (@toheedx_) July 24, 2023

Alia is soo good with her expressions and the choreo is so fun and energetic..they both nailed itt #DhindhoraBajeRe pic.twitter.com/me1X3ZRic0 — z ☆ (@ilysmnojk) July 24, 2023

What could have happened in between ? Ranveer the king of expressions ? #DhindhoraBajeRe pic.twitter.com/qMcfpwHcHi — ~ (@sapphiirepixie) July 24, 2023

Alia Bhatt as a dancer is underrated AF ! She ate the whole song with the moves and expressions ♥️?#DhindhoraBajeRe #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #AliaBhatt — Ronnie (@ronnieeek) July 24, 2023

ALIA BHATT THE DANCER. ALIA BHATT THE PERFORMER? #DhindhoraBajeRe — toheed (@toheedx_) July 24, 2023

#DhindhoraBajeRe @RanveerOfficial you are outstanding. What a song. The drama and the intensity and baba you did the steps so well. ???#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/1Bw6kBt9Gf — Versatile Fan ( Team Rocky) (@versatilefan) July 24, 2023

They got Everything , expensive costumes, huge grand sets, background dancers, but totally ruined the song due to two lead ?? actors creepy expressions & chapri dancing!!! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #DhindhoraBajeRe #AliaBhatt #RanveerSingh #KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/ZdQUzhLfw4 — POOJA Chandramukhi 2 On 15 September 2023??? (@PoojaKRFan) July 24, 2023

Loved the choreography in #DhindhoraBajeRe

Such an energetic performance by Alia and Ranveer#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/gItDr5qf80 — Vaibhav Sharma (@vaibhav_4x) July 24, 2023

jaya bachchan is being her own self throughout this whole song. [ #dhindhorabajere #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani ] pic.twitter.com/VvANNeZIgJ — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) July 24, 2023

#DhindhoraBajeRe Alia is beating ranveer in this song Literally alia's energy level and dance is much better than ranveer here. She is challenging industry's best dancing actresses tbh. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #RARKPK #aliabhatt #RanveerSingh — MeYamee (@Me_Yamee) July 24, 2023

Karan Johar's latest project seems heavily influenced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's style! #DhindhoraBajeRe #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani — The ShaNa (@ShantanuNagar) July 24, 2023

Not feeling this song. Also the dance minus the hook step looks so forced #DhindhoraBajeRe — Tabassum Ruhani (@RuhaniTabassum) July 24, 2023

Alia and Ranveer have nailed it in the song. Such underrated dancers?❤️ #DhindhoraBajeRe #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani — . (@alooveerstan) July 24, 2023

Sorry but Alia absolutely slayed in #DhindhoraBajeRe — aloo? (@aliaabhattxfans) July 24, 2023

#DhindhoraBajeRe begins with the words Maa Bhabatarini, Durgoti Harini Bhabatarini is a form of Maa Kali Why would anyone sing peans for Kali during Durga Pujo? The hat-tip to Dola Re Dola and Dhai Sham Rok Layi was cute thoughhttps://t.co/X21jZLU1mo — Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) July 24, 2023

#DhindhoraBajeRe This part starts playing: Me: pic.twitter.com/yVdF9IBfpX — A | Let DARD sink in ?️?️ (@anuusshhkaa) July 24, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Choudhary to name a few. The film is releasing in cinemas on the 28th of July. Alia and Ranveer are reuniting for the movie after Gully Boy. Karan Johar is returning to the director's seat after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more.