Karan Johar is making a comeback as a director with the movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The first song Tum Kya Mile will be out today. The filmmaker has shared stills on his Instagram account. We can see Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh romancing in the snowy tops of Kashmir in true Yash Chopra style. Karan Johar says he has made a song that pays an unabashed tribute to Yash Chopra. The filmmaker revealed that this was the first song that Alia Bhatt shot after the birth of Raha. It marks her return to work. Vaibhavi Merchant who is a huge Yash Chopra fan herself has apparently done a splendid job.

This truly likes a return to the vintage Bollywood we grew up on. Fans are sorely missing that phase in this era of remakes. Every day we read complaints of lack of quality songs, insane chemistry and wonderful settings that made watching Hindi movies such a joyful experience.

Everyone looks super excited as it is visible in the comments. Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "I cannnnnnot stop humming this song ever since the trailer dropped !! Can't wait can't wait." Others too said that good old Bollywood romance was the need of the hour. Raha Kapoor was born in November 2023. Alia Bhatt flew off to Kashmir in January for this song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Alia Bhatt has a couple of big projects coming up for the audience. She has been busy promoting Heart Of Stone as well. She was seen doing interviews with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is coming in theatres on July 2023. Music has always been a key element of all Dharma movies whether it is Shershaah or Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have decided that one parent will stay with Raha when one is away on shoots. The actress has resumed work quite fast. The star couple will be reportedly seen as Lord Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's version of the Ramayana.