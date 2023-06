Karan Johar has returned to deliver a grand musical drama titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani from Dharma Productions. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt the film’s teaser reminded many of Kal Ho Na Ho, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and more romance dramas. The makers have now dropped the first song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from the movie. Ever since the trailer was released people have been humming the music of Tum Kya Mile and couldn’t wait to be treated with the full-fledged song. Netizens are in love with the track and are happy calling it a real Bollywood. While most are enjoying Arijit’s and Shreya Ghosal’s voice in the romance number featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh others have compared it with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s song. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Tum Kya Mile: KJo reveals why the shoot was special for Alia Bhatt and it has a Raha connection

Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani brings the dream team of Dharma Productions. It is a quartet of Karan Johar, Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song is sung by Dharma Productions' constant Arijit Singh and female vocals are by Shreya Ghosal. While it is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Pritam has composed the music. Phenomenal singer Arijit has lent his soulful voice to make it more melodious. The romance number reminds fans of a Dilwale song titled Gerua featuring SRK and Kajol. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani track Tum Kya Mile: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt gear up for the love song of the year

As soon as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Tum Kya Mile dropped fans were quick to compare it with 2015’s romantic track. One user commented, “its Gerua 2.0”, another wrote, “Much Similar to Gerua from dilwale.” On the other hand someone called it a fresh and original number in Bollywood expecting it will grow and praised great visuals from a KJo movie. Fans are also stating that Karan Johar has brought back the old vibe of Bollywood. One user wrote, “Was waiting for this type of typical Bollywood song.” Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Shah Rukh Khan gives Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt film a thumbs up

Watch Tum Kya Mile song here

Sharing a still of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from the song Karan Johar shared that it is a homage to his guru Yash Chopra. The legendary filmmaker is known for delivering romantic musical dramas to Indian cinema. Karan Johar has made a comeback as director for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He has donned the director’s hat after six years. His last directorial release was the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film is touted to be a family entertainer helmed by Karan Johar. The movie also stars senior actors, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It has been shot at beautiful locations across Mumbai, New Delhi, Russia and Jammu & Kashmir. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release in theaters on 28th July 2023.