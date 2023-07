Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is going to release in cinema halls soon. The film marks the reunion of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for the second time after Gully Boy. Karan Johar returned to the director's chair after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil for this one and it looks nothing less than a visual spectacle and a typical Karan Johar extravaganza with family at the core. The makers have dropped their third song from the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani called Ve Kamleya. It is a romantic melody and traces the emotions of Rocky and Rani so well. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh begin Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions in Gujarat [View Pics]

Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases

Entertainment News is going wild with Ve Kamleya starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer's Rocky and Alia's Rani have a very emotional journey through the song. From Rocky and Rani falling in love with each other to struggling with their emotions and family drama to longing for each other, Ve Kamleya has a lot of emotions and is filled with loads of love. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have given their voices to this song which talks about wanting to be carefree in love but holding back.

Ranveer Singh steals the show in Ve Kamleya. He is a treat to watch when expressing his feelings, be it distancing himself to feeling comfort in the arms of Rani, Rocky will keep you glued. Rani, on the other hand, will leave you mesmerised. Even when she is crying buckets of tears, you'll be enamoured, Alia looks so pretty. And their chemistry is fire!

Watch the video of Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani here:

Netizens react to Ve Kamleya song starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

After What Jhumka song, fans were a little disappointed. Tum Kya Mile still struck a chord with the audience. However, Ve Kamleya is hitting it out of the park. Fans are loving the melodious vocals of Arijit and Shreya, the painfully beautiful lyrics and the chemistry of Ranveer and Alia. Check out the tweets here:

#VeKamleya is the definition of golden era of bollywood ? The lyrics, chemistry, music everything on point! https://t.co/8wYuZd4c9T pic.twitter.com/T816E3vWtk — Piyush Prakash (@real_piyush) July 18, 2023

Rocky is so boyfriend coded ahhhh that stare ??❤️ Such a loveable character like ranveer said #VeKamleya#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/Y6zFSOIAVA — ~ (@sapphiirepixie) July 18, 2023

only very few actors can emote the way ranveer and alia are emoting in #vekamleya song. easily the best song of the album so far filled with so many heartfelt moments i am overhelmed. — k (@kabraek) July 18, 2023

#VeKamleya I need a Rocky in my life ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/vnPmMgg2iy — Versatile Fan ( Team Rocky) (@versatilefan) July 18, 2023

It'll be an amazing song to listen to when you miss someone desperately #VeKamleya#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani — ` (@RockyAurRani__) July 18, 2023

This could well qualify as the second trailer of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, and a musical one at that!#KaranJohar, you have done well here! #VeKamleya is bringing on storytelling at its best. Good to see #Pritam #AmitabhBhattacharya #ArijitSingh #ShreyaGhoshal #ShadabFaridi… pic.twitter.com/9aBXQjeoJv — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) July 18, 2023

#VeKamleya is a fantastic composition. Probably the best song from the #RRKPK album. ❤️? pic.twitter.com/3OWduVbsuN — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) July 18, 2023

Pritam is always overusing Arijit Singh , only 2 lines by shreya ghoshal in this song , which is not Fair . ?#VeKamleya ? #ShreyaGhoshal ?#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaanihttps://t.co/r3vYYCOBNN — Happy Halloween (@HappyHelloweeen) July 18, 2023

now these are two actors at the top of their game making even cheesy lines like this work with their performance #VeKamleya pic.twitter.com/zDvtiXjGEP — ح (@hmmbly) July 18, 2023

The best song better than tum kya mile and what jhumka ??❤️ #VeKamleya — ~ (@sapphiirepixie) July 18, 2023

this has to be the most wholesome and beautiful content to have come out of rocky rani so far, alia and ranveer are so good together my god ??❤️❤️ #VeKamleya pic.twitter.com/hFnTnImTak — ح (@hmmbly) July 18, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios. The film releases on 28th July.