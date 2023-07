Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani makers are building up the excitement with every passing day by dropping teasers, trailers, and songs one after the other. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is set for the 28th July release and fans are eagerly waiting for it. After the first song Tum Kya Mile already became a hit, another song ‘What Jhumka’ has been released. The second song of RARKPK is an extravagant dance number and left us grooving on the peppy beats. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar choreographs part of What Thumka song; Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt have a gala time [Exclusive]

What Jhumka is an energetic party number. The song features Alia Bhatt in a vibrant saree and Ranveer Singh is seen in denim pants and jacket co-ord set. This song can be a chartbuster for Indian wedding sangeets. The song What Jhumka is a remix of the classic hit Jhumka Gira Re song from the 1966 film Mera Saaya, which originally starred actress Sadhana and was sung by Asha Bhosale. The new version has all that filmmaker Karan Johar is famous for. A huge extravagant set, vibrant frame, too many background dancers, catchy lyrics, and everything that makes it a chartbuster.

Watch What Jhumka song

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's latest song What Jhumka is crooned by Arjit Singh and female vocals are by Jonita Gandhi. The music has been composed by Pritam. The lyrics of the party number What Jhumka is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The dance steps have been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song What Jhuka also sees Dharma Productions' dream team of Karan Johar, Arjit Singh, Pritam, and Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is presented by Saregama Music.

Talking about the most awaited upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, it is a family entertainer. The film will see a love story between Rocky and Rani (played by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt) with a different touch. The trailer promises a fun ride and a light-hearted movie after a long time. RARKPK also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Directed by Karan Johar the movie is set to hit theaters on 28th July 2023.