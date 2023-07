Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will make it to the theatres this Friday. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have left no stone unturned to create as much buzz as possible. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film seems to have the Bollywood tadka in abundance. From songs, emotions, drama and more - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani seems to have every element of a masaledaar Bollywood film. Plus, all the interviews and statements made by the lead star cast have created enough hype around the film. Recently, Alia Bhatt revealed the special gift that her hubby dearest Ranbir Kapoor gave her. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt song Jhumka Gira Re has a deep connection with Amitabh Bachchan

What's inside Alia Bhatt's bag? Know here

In a video with Vogue, Alia Bhatt revealed what is inside her bag and showed a bracelet given to her by Ranbir Kapoor for her birthday. She said that she always keeps it with her so that she can put it on whenever she wants to. It is special and she likes to keep it close to her. She was quoted saying, "This is new. My husband gave this to me for my birthday, so I like to keep it with me because whenever I'm not in the middle of a shoot, I'm going for lunch or dinner or I'm going out or whatever, I put it on. I have to take it off if I'm filming for a movie or something, so I like to keep it close."

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt's bag holds many hair ties, two pairs of sunglasses, a moisturiser, sunscreen and a lot more things. She also loves to carry an eyemask. Further in the video, Alia Bhatt revealed how her bag had nothing to do with her while traveling with daughter Raha Kapoor as it then carried her burp napkin, extra pair of socks, mittens, toys, a book and more. Well every mother would relate to this, na? Weirdly or not, she also carried a dongle along with her all the time.

All about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and more. Recently, a special screening of the film was held that was attended by Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and many more.