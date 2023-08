Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani right now. He plays Rocky Randhawa in the Karan Johar directorial movie. The film came out a week ago and has been doing great business at the box office. Even during the weekdays, the Alia Bhatt starrer movie is minting money. Recently, the cast and crew of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani got together for the success meet of the movie. And there, the actor opened up on the failures and successes of his films. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: Ranveer Singh asks Karan Johar to include deleted scenes

Ranveer Singh reacts to the failure of his films

Ranveer Singh was at the success party and press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ali Bhatt, Karan Johar and others. He was quizzed about the failure of his films. Ranveer shared that he does not think about the failures or even successes of his films. He shares that he is just grateful to go on a film set and work. For Ranveer, what matters is that his character gets love from the audience. That is why he feels grateful no matter the outcome of the movie. Ranveer says that he does not understand the numbers game at all. And he likes to be detached from all of that.

Ranveer Singh is grateful for the love

The handsome hunk shares that he just wants to focus on his craft and performance. He says he just wants to give his best and making a movie is a collaborative effort. "So if a film is a success, it's not my own, it's everybody's together and the same goes for failure as well," Ranveer said at a press conference. Furthermore, the actor adds that one learns more from failures than successes and explains that he has learned a couple of things in the past. However, right now, he is just focussing on the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The actor further adds that he feels it is like a miracle that he is a part of Hindi films. Ranveer says that ups and downs are a part of life and it is a process that matters. Rocky says that his purpose in life is to build a body of work at which he can look back and feel proud. His statement is going viral in entertainment news.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office

Alia Bhatt new movie is winning hearts at the box office. It has made a business of Rs 67.12 crores in six days and is continuing to grow. It minted Rs 6.90 crores on day Wednesdsay.