is back with a larger-than-life love story and vibrant sets, with his upcoming romantic comedy, having a touch of family drama, titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring a charming and an always-energetic , the duo are likely to light up the theatres with their on-screen chemistry. And yes, it has got Bollywood superstar ’s approval as well. No, we are not kidding. Besides calling the film’s teaser “beautiful”, SRK also penned a heartwarming note for KJo for completing 25 years as a filmmaker. Also Read - Ranveer Singh heading to Hollywood? Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor signs talent agency with likes of Rihanna, Keanu Reeves and more

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser out

The much-anticipated teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released today, June 20. Interestingly, the date also marks director-producer Karan Johar’s completion of 25 years in the Hindi film industry. And it has not gotten unnoticed by our Bollywood Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan. SRK and KJo are known to share good camaraderie. Now with Karan Johar, completing a silver jubilee in Bollywood, SRK has sent his best wishes to the producer. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turn a new age couple and their latest stills will leave you excited

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Karan Johar for completing 25 years in film industry

“Wow, Karan Johar. 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend, Tom uncle, must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… as only you can do,” wrote Shah Rukh.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s theatrical comeback

Impressed by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s teaser the B-town superstar wrote, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew…”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s theatrical comeback after 7 years. His last film was released in the theatres in 2016.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser

The teaser captures Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh delving into a whirlwind romance. Their chemistry is unmissable as they romance each other in snowy landscapes and romantic rainy weather. The film is also touted to be a musical venture, with a hoard of songs to entertain the audience. With love being the main highlight in the teaser, there are also indications of turmoil between the protagonists, involving family members.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release date

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars veteran celebrities, including , , and . The film is scheduled to premiere on the silver screens on July 28.