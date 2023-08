Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has received widespread acclaim and emerged as a massive success since its global release on July 28. The film's stunning execution and stellar performances have garnered praise from both film enthusiasts and critics. Fans and family audiences are enjoying the film to the fullest and it is running successfully in the theatres with houseful collections. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to team up with Darlings producer once again for yet another offbeat project?

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Karan Johar revealed that discussions about a potential sequel for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have been taking place with lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. All three of them firmly believe that the lead characters, Rocky and Rani, deserve a spin-off. Although they are actively discussing ideas for the sequel's storyline, nothing concrete has been developed yet, and the concept is still in its early stages.

Interestingly, when asked about the lead pair's life post-marriage, Karan Johar shared an intriguing perspective. He envisions Rocky and Rani living separately from his family at the Randhawa mansion. KJo feels that the couple has bonded well with each other's families and can now lead independent lives. However, on a humorous note, Karan Johar strongly feels that Rani will take charge of decorating the house, as she doesn't trust Rocky's taste in that department.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani revolves around the unusual love story between a flamboyant yet simple-minded Punjabi boy and an educated and confident Bengali girl. Alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and others.

As fans continue to shower love on this blockbuster, the prospect of a sequel adds to the excitement and anticipation for more delightful storytelling from Karan Johar and the talented cast.