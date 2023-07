Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The trailer of the film, as well as the romantic song Tum Kya Mile, has garnered much love and attention from moviegoers. High on emotions, drama, and grandeur, the film also marks filmmaker Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after around 6 years. Trade pundits have high expectations from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. According to them, the film might give Ranveer Singh’s career a much-needed makeover, after a string of disappointing films. Ranveer’s last successful box office release was Gully Boy in 2019. Notably, he had teamed up with Alia Bhatt for the Zoya Akhtar directorial. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt gets lauded for losing pregnancy weight in 4 months, netizens in awe of her dedication

Trade experts on Ranveer Singh

Trade experts and exhibitors have shown confidence in the positive reviews on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's trailer. It is possible that the film might turn the fate of Ranveer Singh, whose last four films, namely Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Sooryavanshi, 83, and Cirkus turned out to be box office disasters. The Karan Johar directorial might give Ranveer Singh's career a much-needed makeover, after a string of disappointments.

According to trade analyst Atul Mohan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani might enable Ranveer Singh to "regain his footing at the box office." Lauding Ranveer's unparalleled energy and versatility, the trade expert told ETimes, "Ranveer has captivated audiences with his previous roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is poised to be a significant milestone in his career, offering him a platform to showcase his talent and connect with viewers once again."

Karan Johar can revive Ranveer Singh’s career

Film exhibitor Akshay Rathi opined that Karan Johar might play a crucial role in helping Ranveer establish his reign in Bollywood again. “After his last three films 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus not working, Ranveer Singh needs someone like Karan Johar backing him and making big success with him. We hope that it's a movie that brings Ranveer Singh back in the race in terms of commercial angles,” he said.

Ranveer Singh’s energy suits well in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Trade analyst, Girish Wankhede found Ranveer Singh’s exuberance and electrifying energy well-suited for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He predicted that the film’s larger-than-life romance, and grand dance numbers, embedded with a family drama are aspects that Ranveer can play with perfection.Wankhede said, “This is a sure shot formula which can never go wrong with his exuberance and energy… Ranveer Singh is cut for this drama and this film suits him in all aspects. His verve and over-the-top mannerisms will give Rocky a new flip.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani release date

Along with the lead pair (Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt), Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in important roles. The family drama is slated to hit the big screens on July 28.