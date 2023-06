Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s teaser gave us a glimpse of the epic romance between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. But, what equally enticed us was the Tum Kya Mile soundtrack, embedded within the teaser. With Arijit Singh at the helm of the love ballad, fans are now eagerly awaiting to hear the full version of the song. Luckily, the wait is almost over. Dharma Productions, treated fans with a lovely surprise today, June 27, announcing that the much-anticipated Tum Kya Mile track will be unveiled tomorrow. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Shah Rukh Khan gives Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt film a thumbs up

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Tum Kya Mile song release date

Dharma Productions made the special announcement through a tweet that read, "We heard you! The dreamy love song that's got everyone crooning is about to completely serenade you into the new era! Get ready for the dream team to make you fall in love! Tum Kya Mile song - OUT TOMORROW!"

We heard you!

The dreamy love song that's got everyone crooning is about to completely serenade you into the new era! Get ready for the dream team to make you fall in love!__

#TumKyaMile song - OUT TOMORROW!#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #RRKPK pic.twitter.com/Hx3UyXAWEv — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) June 27, 2023

Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Amitabh Bhattacharya have produced Tum Kya Mile

The teaser featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, eyeing each other with adoration, lying on a snow-laden field amidst snowfall. The short glimpse captured Alia, looking breathtaking in a yellow saree, while Ranveer looked handsome in a greyish-black attire, sporting a full-grown beard.

There hardly remains any doubt about a song hitting the right chords when it is sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. And Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Tum Kya Mile, created by these three musical maestros might turn out to be another soul-stirring love anthem of Bollywood. The trio, accompanied by Karan Johar as the director, has been mentioned as “the dream team” in the video.

When Karan Johar worked with Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Amitabh Bhattacharya in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Earlier, Karan Johar weaved magic in the theatres when he joined hands with Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Amitabh Bhattacharya in the filmmaker’s 2016 cinematic venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film gave us one of the most beautiful albums, with songs like the film’s title track, the Break-Up Song, and Channa Mereya

All about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After an almost 7-year gap, KJo has once again raised the bar of expectations with his comeback theatrical release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, having a star-studded cast, a group of talented musicians, a fairytale romance, and stunning locations.

The upcoming romantic comedy also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is ready to unfold in theatres on July 28.