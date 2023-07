Karan Johar has been tirelessly teasing us with snippets of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Not long ago, KJo heightened our excitement by sharing glimpses of Alia and Ranveer’s first-look tests on Instagram. He also revealed that the much-anticipated trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released on July 4. Now, Karan Johar has yet again offered us some more stills from the film, which serves to be a major indication of what to expect from the trailer. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh recreates ‘low-budget’ Tum Kya Mile; netizens poke fun saying 'Adipurush se acha VFX hai'

Karan Johar drops films stills of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Dropping the string of pictures on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote, "Ishq ne kaha mausam ki suni hai… ishq ne mausam banaya hai… (Love said it listened to the season… love created the season) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani TRAILER OUT TOMORROW!!!!"

What to expect from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s trailer

The slide show of stills perfectly captures the essence of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The audience can expect to witness a larger-than-life romance, heart-touching musical compositions, and stunning locations, with a hint of a family drama, in the upcoming trailer, almost taking us back to Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham days. In fact, the recently-released Tum Kya Mile song also seems to be an ode to some of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's romantic song sequences.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s on-screen romance

The film stills, capture Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, painting the town red with their romance. In the first click, the duo can be seen twinning in blue, getting drenched in a heavy downpour. The background changes to a lush green field in the next snap, where Alia and Ranveer once again romance each other. This time, Alia is draped in a green and pink, pastel-dyed saree and Ranveer dons a white, high-neck cardigan, layered with a silver-white, puffer jacket.



Alia Bhatt’s saree avatars in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In the next couple of photographs, we see Alia Bhatt decked up in two gorgeous sarees. One, where she poses against the snow-capped mountains, wearing a purple-green-hued chiffon saree, and the other where the actress looks breathtaking in a white, see-through, embroidered saree, posing sensually. The last picture sets the mood for love, where Ranveer can be seen eyeing a coy Alia affectionately. Both are dressed in red ensembles.

Rocku Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release date

Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi have been roped in to play crucial roles in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film is ready to release theatrically on July 28.