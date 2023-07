Karan Johar is back with his essence of Bollywood movies in Indian cinema. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The upcoming movie starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is a madcap comedy featuring modern family drama. Following a long wait the makers have finally dropped the trailer today. After creating massive hype Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer is now out few days ahead of the scheduled release of 28th July 2023. Karan Johar has returned to the director’s chair after six years for this ambitious project. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Here's what to expect from Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhat film by Karan Johar

Ever since the teaser was released people are stating that KJo is bringing Bollywood back to Bollywood. The director who is known for films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and more is trying to bring that era back with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie is touted to be a romance family drama. The trailer shows Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's palpable chemistry. Ranveer Singh's character of Rocky is enthusiastic and dumb-witted. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt as Rani is well sophisticated and educated. The movie is a love story of Rani falling in love with Rocky and to convenience their family to bridge the status they switch for three months. The story has the power of emotions, fate of love, and family bonds.

RARKPK is a full package of love, drama, emotions, and fun. Alia looks as graceful as ever and Ranveer is energetic as always. The movie will definitely make you feel nostalgic if you are Karan Johar's K films fan. The director has made an attempt to bring back the film era with a modern twist for this generation. The trailer promises a family entertainer that the cinema has witnessed in a long time. The film may bring back the audience to the theaters that have been waiting for something light-hearted and romance drama.

Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a full family entertainer helmed by Karan Johar. He made a comeback as director after six years as his last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt the film stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. It is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to hit theaters on 28th July 2023.