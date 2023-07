The day has finally arrived that the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has hit the internet. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in leading roles, the film is helmed by Karan Johar. There was a lot of excitement around the trailer of this film as the song Tum Kya Mile got everyone hooked. Karan Johar dropped several pictures from look tests and more to add to the excitement. But did the trailer live up to the hype? Here's what netizens feel. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer out: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer packs a solid dose of entertainment with love, drama, tragedy

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer has all the elements of full-on Bollywood masala film. It has romance, drama, fights, songs and everything else. But it seems that not all are happy with the trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film. As the trailer hit the internet, netizens took to Twitter to share their reviews. While some are mind-blown by it and are happy to see the Bollywood tadka back, some have termed it to be an 'average' trailer.

Check out netizens' review of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani below:

i kept my expectations low when everyone was praising the trailer yesterday. i still hope the movie is better #RRKPKTrailer also, why are they acting so badly? — pooja darade (@ipoojadarade) July 4, 2023

A wise man once said

'Never judge a movie by its song'#RRKPK #RRKPKTRAILER — ASHU (@ASHUUAG) July 4, 2023

#RRKPKTrailer game over tata bye bye khatam finished. Outdated — RAMANDEEP (@ramandeep_bajaj) July 4, 2023

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have delivered a massive hit together in Gully Boy and it remains to be seen if Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani follows the same or not. The story is about two individuals with contrasting characteristics falling in love with each other. The twist comes when they have to marry. They decide to switch their families for 3 months to know if they can survive or not. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and more.