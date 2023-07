Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were among the many Bollywood celebrities who attended the special screening of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, held in Mumbai last night, on July 25. The first celeb reviews are out ahead of the film’s theatrical release on July 28. Needless to say, the Karan Johar directorial impressed many of the B-town stars. And Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were also no exception. While heading out from the theater premises, after watching the film, the couple shared their verdicts on RARKPK. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani celeb review: Neetu Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and more label Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer as 'entertainer'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reviews Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Post the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen walking toward their car, amid beefed-up security and a heavy downpour. When the paparazzi asked the pair to share their thoughts on the film, both of them had only positive things to say about RARKPK. While Vicky's verdict was, "Bahut achi hai (It is very good)" Katrina agreed, "Amazing movie, wonderful."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s stylish appearence

The videos circulating on social media showed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arriving hand-in-hand to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Katrina looked pretty in a white, knee-length dress, with ruffled sleeves and a pleated skirt. Vicky also complemented his wife's outfit, donning a denim shirt and jeans, looking dapper in a bearded look. They were captured in all smiles, posing for pictures.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Later on, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif once again expressed their take on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, dropping a detailed review of the film on their respective social media handles. Taking to his Instagram stories, Vicky gave a shoutout to the film’s cast and crew. An excerpt of what he wrote was, “Lover every bit of it. Hardcore big-screen family entertainer. Take your loved ones, don’t miss it! Big shoutout to the entire ensemble and writers.” Meanwhile, Katrina was also left floored by RARKPK. On her Instagram stories, she penned, “Reminding us of the magic of cinema, grandeur, dialoguebaazi, emotions, spectacular songs…”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani cast

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s cast ensemble also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film marks Karan Johar’s theatrical comeback after almost 7 years.