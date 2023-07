Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is currently the talk of the town. While the film’s trailer set the mood for an entertaining family drama, fans were transported to the good old 90s era of Bollywood with Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal’s Tum Kya Mile. After the terrific response to Tum Kya Mile, the makers have now unveiled another song titled What Jhumka from the film. The peppy number is a nod to the iconic song Jhumka Gira Re sung by Asha Bhosle. Be it the vibrant and colourful Dharma set, Ranveer-Alia’s electrifying chemistry, the groovy track or the dance moves, the song has ticked all the boxes. Twitter has also given its verdict, and its all positive. Also Read - As Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani brings back Asha Bhosle's Jhumka Gira Re, here's what the veteran singer thinks about remixes

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s What Jhumka song out

Ranveer Singh tapped into his indomitable enthusiasm for What Jhumka, while Alia Bhatt, draped in a multi-colour six yards of grace, was the perfect rendition of a poised and elite-class lady. Giving us Ram Leela’s Tattad Tattad vibes, Ranveer was a visual delight, as he grooved to the beats of the Arijit Singh-Jonita Gandhi song. Ranveer and Alia’s expressions along with the in-sync dance moves were on fleek. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar choreographs part of What Thumka song; Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt have a gala time [Exclusive]

Twitter reacts

Lauding the on-fire chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, one of the users wrote, “Chemistry is chemistrifying. Ranveer and Alia what a pair dangggggg.” Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song What Jhumka: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt number will make everyone do a thumka this wedding season

Chemistry is chemistrifying ____ Ranveer and Alia what a pair dangggggg __ #WhatJhumka pic.twitter.com/3NRrzUwkJY — ~ (@sapphiirepixie) July 12, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release date

Fans are hooked to the peppy track. “Song is on Loop… They are looking so gorgeous.. I love the video.”Appreciating Ranveer Singh’s dance moves, a fan noted, “ROCKYYY looks so good dayyyymmm. the moves ahhh.” Alia’s elite style and cute expressions left the audience floored. “Her Expressions & Dance Moves… My Godd! Especially on Na Kisi Kaam Ka,” read a tweet.

Besides the lead pair (Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The family drama marks filmmaker Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after around six years. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to hit the silver screens on July 28.