Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on 28th July 2023 and is garnering praises. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Fans have been showering love and adulation on the Karan Johar directorial calling it a return of OG Bollywood. While on the other hand, some have criticized the movie for being cliched and adding unnecessary chunks. Talking about that Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra's kiss became the talk of the town. That particular scene is more discussed and criticized.

Karan Johar has returned to director's chair after 6 years since he last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The filmmaker who is famous for delivering some iconic films and family entertainers had aimed to bring back his charm. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a family entertainer, with an extravagant set, ensemble cast, vibrant background, and more. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in the lead roles.

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi kissed for a scene and the audience criticized saying it was forced. According to the audience, it was not required however Karan Johar wanted it dignified. Ishita Moitra who is the dialogue writer and co-screenplay writer of the movie commented on the scene. She said people couldn't expect or believe a kiss was coming between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi but it was always there in the script. She revealed that Karan Johar made sure that the kiss would be done in a very dignified way. Ishita then confirmed that none of the two actors had any issues.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a story of two opposite individuals in love. Rani (played by Alia Bhatt) is a sophisticated, well-educated Bengali girl who falls for Rocky (played by Ranveer Singh) who is a flamboyant Punjabi boy. They plan to get married and it isn’t easy to convince their parents. In order to do that both swap their families for 3 months to understand their living and impress families. It is fun to watch what the story unfolds in this romance drama. Did you book your Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani tickets yet?