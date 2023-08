Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in leading roles have turned out to be a successful venture. The film has received critical acclaim from all corners and is doing well at the box office as well. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film also has stellar performances by veterans like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. While fans are talking about performances, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has also drawn a lot of attention. Also Read - Javed Akhtar's epic reply to troll who tried testing his knowledge on Oppenheimer goes viral

Here's how Javed Akhtar reacted to Shabana Azmi's kiss

In a recent interview, Shabana Azmi opened up on husband Javed Akhtar's reaction to the much-talked about kiss. While talking to Zoom, she said that Javed Akhtar was not bother with kiss but with her rowdy behaviour while she was watching the film. She was clapping and whistling while watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with him and that left him amused. She said, "Oh he was not bothered. But what bothered him was my rowdy behaviour. Throughout the film I was applauding, whistling, cheering and shouting. He was like, ‘I don’t know this woman sitting next to me.’ I went insane with excitement." Talking about the kiss, Shabana Azmi mentioned that she never thought there would be so much fuss around it. She said that there was never an issue on sets while kissing and who wouldn't want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra, she quoted. Well, agreed! Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's complaint on Javed Akhtar: Court to proceed for criminal intimidation with sufficient grounds

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dharmendra plays the role of Ranveer Singh's grandfather while Shabana Azmi plays the role Alia Bhatt's grandmother. The story of the film is about lovers who come for a very different background. While Alia aka Rani's family is quite polished, well educated, Ranveer aka Rocky's family is very desi at heart. The story is about how these two get their families to agree to their union. Of course, there are many twists and turns and the story isn't as simple as it seems. BollywoodLife gave Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani four stars. Read the complete review here. Also Read - Javed Akhtar BREAKS SILENCE on what happened at his house meeting with Kangana Ranaut