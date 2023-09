Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s recent romantic-comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani became a big success at the box office. The film marked filmmaker Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after a gap of nearly 7 years. Also starring Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won over the critics and the audiences with its modern take on relationships and families. Alia and Ranveer’s sizzling onscreen chemistry and their characters’ love story swooned the audiences away. In a recent interview, Karan revealed that Rocky and Rani’s love story might have been 'subconsciously' inspired by a top Bollywood couple. Also Read - Karan Johar gushes about Ranbir Kapoor's patience; says he won't lose his cool even if he is made to wait for 14 hours on set

Karan Johar reveals Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna inspired Rocky and Rani’s love story

Speaking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar revealed that he might have subconsciously drawn inspiration for his characters Rocky and Rani from one of his favourite Bollywood couples. In an interview with Mid Day, Karan said that Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's love story inspired the reel life relationship between his film's lead characters.

The filmmaker said, "Maybe subconsciously (I got inspired). They have a tremendous friendship in their marriage. I've had dinners with them, meals with them, hung out with them. And there's a terrific kind of comfort in their camaraderie."

Karan further added, “He finds her hilarious, she finds him hilarious, for different reasons. So I felt it wasn't impossible for people who come from two different demographics of society, two stratas, to actually find love. It's like we put ourselves in boxes. Like when we're finding a relationship, we put ourselves in places where we're comfortable. But tomorrow, you can fall in love with someone anywhere.”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film grossed over Rs 350 crore worldwide. The film is now available on OTT on digital streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.