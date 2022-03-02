There have been reports that and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha have been in a relationship for the past few years. The two have been spotted by paparazzi multiple times, and there have been reports about the two tying the knot soon. Recently, Rohan did a photoshoot with Shraddha in which she is seen in a bridal avatar, and the actress is looking simply stunning in it. Shraddha’s fans are loving the picture, but what has grabbed everyone’s attention are the comments on the post. Check out the post below… Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer with Luv Ranjan gets postponed once again; new release date announced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohan Shrestha (@rohanshrestha)

A netizen has commented, "Apni wife kitni khoobsurat pic le hai." Another netizen wrote, "You always click her the best." One more netizen written, "You bring out the best in her." A netizen wrote, "@rohanshrestha why she looks @shraddhakapoor more beautiful when clicked by you!" We wonder what Shraddha and Rohan have to say about the comments.

Talking about Shraddha’s movies, the actress will be seen in ’s next and Naagin. Luv Ranjan’s movie, which also stars , is slated to release on Holi 2023. The release date of the film was recently announced.

Luv Films tweeted, “Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023! Produced by @luv_ranjan and @gargankur , presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar @LuvFilms @TSeries.”

Naagin will be a trilogy and it was announced in 2020. However, the Vishal Furia directorial is not yet to go on the floors. While announcing the film, Shraddha had tweeted, “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.”