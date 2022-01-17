Rohit Bag: A new star of the Indian electronic music Industry

Music is the heartbeat of the world and is a constant companion throughout our lives. In the words of William Shakespeare, “If music is the food of love, play on, Give me excess of it; that surfeiting, The appetite may sicken, and so die.” Rohit Bag, 22, is an upcoming independent singer and composer from Kolkata, with a similar love of music. Bag also runs a successful digital marketing company where he works with companies and celebrities to help them build a successful Instagram marketing strategy. Bag uses his time management skills to effectively divide time between his business and music. He also has a great passion for both and is never tired of working.

He found success in that field but music always held a special place in his heart. Making a now or never type of decision Bag took a leap of faith and started working on his music. Bag says of his creative process, “At first I visualise the seed of an idea, then from there I keep building on to it. Like, if I have an idea for a beat or a melody, I will either write it down or make a voice recording - anything handy that will help me remember it for later. And when I find time, I refer to the note I made earlier and come up with ideas that will go well with everything.”

“As an independent artist I'm the sole contributor working on my projects, so I can take as much time as I want and perfect everything to my liking. Then when I finally get to release the project, it brings a great sense of satisfaction because I can now finally present all my time and dedication to my fans. Their kind words and constant appreciation help me stay focused on my music,” Rohit adds,

He mainly works in the genres of electronic music and has released hit tracks like Jupiter and Cyclotron, and has many more like Moonlight and Shades in the vault ready to be released. Moonlight and Shades are from a long list of upcoming projects that will also be released soon.