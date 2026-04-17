Rohit Shetty firing case: Another shooter linked to Lonkar gang ARRESTED in Mumbai Police-UP STF joint operation

Rohit Shetty firing case: Mumbai Police arrest key accused linked to Lonkar gang in UP STF joint operation. Hawala money trail via Nepal, Delhi, and UP under probe.

Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police have arrested another suspect who was involved in the shooting incident which occurred outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence. The accused Pradeep Kumar works as a gunman for the Shubham Lonkar gang which has been declared a wanted criminal organisation. The joint operation between Mumbai Crime Branch and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) resulted in his arrest at an Agra location.

Hawala trail via Nepal, Delhi, UP in plot

Investigators claim that Golu Pandit, the recently arrested suspect who is accused of recruiting the gunmen, received money through an illegal hawala network. The money allegedly moved through Nepal and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh before it was used to execute the crime.

What was the matter all about?

On the evening of February 1, 2026, there was a shooting incident which occurred at Rohit Shetty's home located in the Juhu area of Mumbai. The filmmaker's home, Shetty Tower, was hit by gunfire which struck the glass railing on his balcony. The infamous Shubham Lonkar gang is said to have ordered the attack to extort money and instil fear in the public and film business.

Arrest via tech intel, Mumbai-UP STF ops

According to the police statement, the arrest was "the result of technical analysis and intelligence sharing between the Mumbai crime branch and the Uttar Pradesh STF." The operation was supervised by Rakesh, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF Field Unit, Agra.

Accused cites gang influence, admits role

The accused, an Ashok Nagar resident in Agra, was motivated by the Lonkar gang's presence on Facebook and Instagram, which led him to target Rohit Shetty. According to authorities, during preliminary questioning, the accused admitted to committing the crime with associates Sunny, Deepu, and Sonu to achieve "dominance" in the underworld. After being arrested, the culprit was handed over to the Mumbai Police team at the Bah police station.

The Mumbai Police filed a complaint in February under the strict Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, the Arms Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Maharashtra Police Act. The most recent person to be arrested in this well-known case is Pradeep. Eight other suspects were previously apprehended in cooperative operations, which included Vishnu Kushwaha, Deepak, and Pradeep Sharma, who is also known as Golu.

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