Rohit Shetty gets death threat, Mumbai police suspect Lawrence Bishnoi gang link

Rohit Shetty jsut got a second threat in months; his security tightened after anonymous caller warns of 'serious consequences', Read further to know who might be responsible for these calls?

Rohit Shetty gets death threat, Mumbai police suspect Lawrence Bishnoi gang link

Rohit Shetty, a big name in Bollywood, just got hit with another death threat, his second one in a few months. This time, someone called his Mumbai office on Saturday, June 27, demanding ₹20 crore and promising “serious consequences” if the money didn’t show up. Shetty’s team didn’t waste a second; they called the Mumbai Police and filed a formal complaint right away. Now investigators are on the case, trying to track the caller using phone records and technical surveillance.

Police Eye Possible Bishnoi Gang Connection

Police aren’t saying much about who might be behind this, but they’re definitely looking at the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. That name has come up repeatedly in extortion stories involving Bollywood stars. The investigators are digging up old case files, comparing the call details and voice from Saturday to previous incidents. With a ransom this high and the way the threat was delivered, the cops say it lines up with what they’ve seen before from organized crime groups.

Not The First Time This Year

This isn't the first time for Shetty. Back in February, someone fired shots outside his Juhu home. He and Ranveer Singh both got threatening voice notes demanding money, with the Bishnoi gang mentioned by name. Police arrested 15 people that time, but it’s clear things haven’t cooled off. Saturday’s threat has everyone on edge again, and law enforcement is taking it very seriously.

Security around Shetty’s home and office was already pretty tight after the shooting, but now police have turned it up another notch. They’ve added more personal security, stepped up CCTV monitoring, and increased patrols around places Shetty frequents. He’s still going about his day, but always with protection, these days, it feels like threats and extortion calls to Bollywood insiders are becoming more common.

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