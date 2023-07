Rohit Shetty is the director who can be hailed as the king of humour and action. While his hilariously crafted Golmaal franchise has our hearts, the filmmaker’s action entertainers have a separate fanbase. However, not all films click with the audience. The same happened with his latest release Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh as the lead. The comedy-drama proved to be a disaster at the box office. But Rohit Shetty, quite graciously, shouldered the responsibility for the film’s underperformance, without putting the blame on anyone else. In a media interaction, the filmmaker opined that there was no “shying away” from failures. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam spills beans on fight with Shiv Thakare; reveals Rohit Shetty's reaction

Rohit Shetty on Cirkus’ failure

Rohit Shetty, while promoting his much-loved stunt television show Kahtraon Ke Khiladi season 13, spoke about Cirkus' failure. He claimed that being surrounded by honest people, made him learn to take both success and failure in his stride. "I make sure to surround myself with people who are honest with me. So, when a film doesn't do well, I know it. Hence, I have always believed that both my successes and failures are mine. There is no point shying away from it," he said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EkzD0d0yFdM

Rohit Shetty on failure and success

Proving his statement, Rohit Shetty shared that while he credits himself for the success of Golmaal and Singham, he also accepts the disappointing results of Dilwale and Cirkus. However, he refused to point fingers at anyone else, other than him. “I don’t see a point in blaming anything else. I know what we did. We, obviously, went wrong somewhere. It was made right after ‘Sooryavanshi’ and in the middle of the pandemic for the workers. It was a small film meant for the audience of that time,” he added.

Rohit Shetty films

Cirkus, despite having a star-studded cast, including Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, and Deepika Padukone in a cameo, failed to leave a mark on the masses. But, there is no questioning Rohit Shetty’s directorial prowess. In his illustrious career, he has given some blockbusters like the Golmaal and Simbaa franchises, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chennai Express.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants

Katron Ke Khiladi season 13 will start streaming on July 15 on Colors TV and Jio Cinema app. Some prominent faces out of the 13 contestants of the show are, Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Rohit Roy, and Shiv Thakare.