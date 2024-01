Rohit Shetty's cop-universe is among the most entertaining and successful franchises. It started with Singham starring Ajay Devgn. The movie introduced fans to DCP Bajirao Singham whose 'Atta majhi satakli' dialogue became very famous. Next, in 2018, Rohit Shetty introduced fans to cop Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba played by Ranveer Singh. His quirky style and cool attitude brought a lot of fun to the film. In 2021, Rohit Shetty extended his cop-universe by roping in Akshay Kumar to play Veer Sooryavanshi in the film Sooryavanshi. All the three films were loved by the masses. Now, he has come up with Indian Police Force that has Sidharth Malhotra as a cop. So what about the Khans? Will he ever get Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to his cop universe? Also Read - Golmaal 5 to happen sooner than expected? Indian Police Force director Rohit Shetty shares exciting details

At a recent event of Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty was asked whether he plans to make a cop film with any of the three Khans. He was asked to pick among Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. To this, the director hilariously replied, "All 3. Ek ko bhi kyu chodu main? (Why should I leave any of the Khans)". When further probed Rohit Shetty said that there is enough time left to bring the entire industry to his cop-verse. He joked that no one will be spared and that there will be separate police functions held for the cops of his universe. He said in Hindi,"Bahut time hai, abhi puri industry ko cop bana denge. Tu tension mat le… Koi nahi bachega! Ek humara alag se Police function hoga.” This left everyone in splits." Lol. But indeed it would be fun to see any of the Khans being a part of Rogit Shetty's cop-verse. Also Read - Indian Police Force actress Shilpa Shetty reveals being judged for parts done in films out of goodwill [Exclusive]

Shah Rukh Khan has already worked with Rohit Shetty in Chennai Express and Dilwale. Both the films made great money at the box office. The ace filmmaker who is known for terrific action scenes and car flying stunts in his films is yet to collaborate with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan over films.

Rohit Shetty's upcoming movie

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is gearing up for another power-packed cop film as his Singham Again is slated to release in August this year. It stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.