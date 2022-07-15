Rohman Shawl reacts on ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen finding solace in Lalit Modi's arms: 'He is worth it'

After breaking up with Rohman Shawl, found solace in Lalit Modi's arms. On Thursday, the former IPL Chairman announced in a tweet that he and Sushmita are dating but not married. He called Sushmita is better half and marked it as the new beginning in life. While fans have been reaching out to Rohman on social media to console him, the 30-year-old model has now broken his silence on his ex-girlfriend moving on so quickly in her life. Also Read - Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's combined net worth will leave you SHOCKED

As the news about Sushmita dating Lalit Modi created a frenzy on social media, Rohman was asked about his reaction on the same. To which, he told Pinkvilla, "Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!" Also Read - Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad: Bollywood's unusual couples who made everyone go, 'Yeh kab hua?'

While many people sympathized with Rohman, a certain section of online users shared a good laugh over his current situation. Slapping the trolls in a subtle way, Rohman shared a note on Instagram which reads, "Kisi pe hasne se agar tumhein sukoon mil jaye, toh hass lena!! Kyuki pareshaan vo nahi, tum ho !!" followed by a hashtag '#SpreadLoveNotHate'. Also Read - Ranveer Singh reacts to Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's relationship — Watch video

In his tweet, Lalit Modi shared a series of his cosy pictures with Sushmita and said that he intends to tie the knot with her soon. As fans began discussing if the two were already married, he clarified in a tweet saying, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER."

Lalit Modi has been in London since 2010, when he left India amid investigation into his alleged role in tax evasion and money-laundering. Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film . The 46-year-old actress has two daughters, Alisah and Renee.