Ronit Roy took to his social media page and made a shocking revelation of almost killing a Swiggy delivery guy. Yes, the actor expressed his anger over people not following traffic rules coming from the wrong side, and risking their lives. Ronit added that how these delivery guys have the pressure to deliver food on time and that makes them make such mistakes and they do not even care about their lives. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and team announce WRAP with a 'muddy' picture straight from Jordan

Tagging to Swiggy company, Ronit asked a valid question to the food delivery owner company tagged Swiggy and mentioned,"@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding. Riding those small electric mopeds doesn’t mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic. But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual?". Also Read - Ronit Roy gets married at the age of 58, pictures from the marriage ceremony go viral

@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding.Riding those small electric mopeds doesn’t mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic. But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual? — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) February 25, 2024

The food delivery company replied to Ronit's tweet and assured him that the necessary action will be taken.

Hey Ronit, we expect our delivery partner to follow all traffic rules and have noted this to be looked into, do share any details if available for the necessary action to be taken.

^Luv — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) February 25, 2024

Ronit is extremely right and this question is the need of an hour. Ronit has last time made headlines for remarrying his wife on their 20th anniversary and the pictures of the star went viral on the Internet. Fans lauded him for setting an example of true love in the correct way possible. Ronit was last seen Farrey along with Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri who made her smashing debut with the same film.