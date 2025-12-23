Rowdy Janardhana First Look: Rashmika Mandanna LAUDS Vijay Deverakonda, calls teaser 'Mental...'

Rowdy Janardhana makers released a teaser that featured Vijay Deverakonda partaking in elegant action set pieces while sporting a tough, bloodied persona. Here's how Rashmika Mandanna reacted to it.

Fans of Vijay Deverakonda were enthralled with the poster of Rowdy Janardhana that he posted on social media, leaving them wanting more. Also, Rashmika Mandanna, his alleged fiancee, has expressed on social media how excited she is about the film. Following the release of the poster for Vijay Deverakonda's forthcoming movie, Rowdy Janardhana, Rashmika Mandanna praised it. Rumoured to be engaged to Deverakonda, the actress wrote, "Let’s go! Let's go! Let’s goooo!! @TheDeverakonda."

Vijay Deverakonda shares glimpse of...

Vijay also shared a sneak peek of the film on Instagram. Sharing the same on her IG Stories, the actress captioned, "You Rowdy fellow. Such mental stuff this is! What visuals! What music! What vibe! What an actor! You boys are crazy and I love it."

What did Rashmika say about Rowdy Janardhana?

Taking to her Instagram story, the Girlfriend actress wrote, "You rowdy fellow!!! @thedeverakonda Such mental stuff this issss!! What visuals!! What music!! What vibe !! WHAT AN ACTOR..."

About Rowdy Janardhana

The movie's makers released a teaser that featured Vijay Deverakonda partaking in elegant action set pieces while sporting a tough, bloodied persona. His admirers showered the poster and effort with love and gratitude. They even said that this marks the start of a new stage in his career.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh, Krithi Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and other actors feature in the Ravi Kiran Kola-directed movie.

