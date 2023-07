SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR created history in Indian cinema. The film’s foot-tapping Naatu Naatu song bagged the Best Original Song award at the 2023 Oscars. But, seems like the story is far from over. Yes, RRR sequel might be on the cards. According to screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are likely to reunite for the sequel. However, this time, SS Rajamouli will not be at the helm of it. Instead, it will be directed by a Hollywood filmmaker.

RRR sequel

Vijayendra Prasad in an interview with a Telugu news channel revealed that the RRR sequel, if it happens, will be supervised by SS Rajamouli, under the direction of a Hollywood filmmaker, whose identity is a mystery. The veteran screenwriter shared that SS Rajamouli will launch his production house soon. The filmmaker’s son, SS Karthikeya, will oversee its managerial responsibilities.

SS Rajamouli to make film on Mahabharat

Giving insights on SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film ventures, Vijayendra Prasad revealed that Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu, temporarily titled SSMB29, will belong to the adventure genre, inspired by the Indiana Jones film series. The film will be a visual extravaganza and will go on floors this year in December. Vijayendra Prasad added that after wrapping up SSMB29, SS Rajamouli will start working on the screen-adaption of the Mahabharata epic, the details of which he refused to share.

About RRR

Coming back to RRR, the action-adventure grossed approximately Rs 1,236 crore worldwide upon its release, back in 2022. Stellar performances by Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, and Shriya Saran, took the film to success. RRR revolves around the unbreakable friendship between two legendary revolutionaries, fighting for their country. The story was set against the backdrop of the 1920s.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR upcoming films

Meanwhile, speaking about Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s work front, the duo are currently busy with their respective work commitments. Jr NTR has collaborated with director Koratala Siva for Devara, touted to be an action drama. Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as the leading lady while Saif Ali Khan will be portraying an important role in the film. Meanwhile, Ram Charan is geared up for the release of Game Changer. Helmed by S Shankar, the film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.