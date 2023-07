SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, wreaked havoc in the theaters upon its release in 2022. Making India proud, the film’s Natu Natu song bagged the prestigious Best Original Song award at the Oscars 2023, becoming the first Indian song to achieve the feat on foreign soil. Fans, wishing to see more of the camaraderie between RRR’s two protagonists, can be assured that their wishes are almost granted. RRR’s co-scriptwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, who also happens to be SS Rajamouli’s father has confirmed that an RRR sequel is underway. This time, the film’s sequel is expected to be set against the backdrop of Africa.

RRR sequel to be filmed in Africa

Jr NTR and Ram Charan will once again be reprising their roles in the second installment of RRR. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, V Vijayendra Prasad put forward a cryptic answer when asked about the RRR sequel. “It’s both a yes and a no,” he said, before adding that after RRR’s release, he shared a sketchy idea of the story’s continuation in Africa with his son SS Rajamouli. “After the release of RRR I shared an idea of the sequel where the story continues with Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) set in Africa,” revealed Prasad.

SS Rajamouli on RRR sequel

After hearing the concept of the RRR sequel, V Vijayendra Prasad said that SS Rajamouli gave his approval to the second segment. The director even urged his father to develop the idea into a full-fledged script. However, Rajamouli is presently working on another project with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29. According to Prasad, Rajamouli will only give his full attention to the RRR sequel once he wraps up the Mahesh Babu-starrer.

RRR 2 script

“Knowing my son’s temperament he will not pay any attention to the sequel idea till the movie with Mahesh is finished,” said V Vijayendra Prasad. The acclaimed scriptwriter hinted that an RRR sequel can only start rolling when Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR agree with the script after they finish with their respective work commitments.

SS Rajamouli to not direct RRR sequel

Earlier, while speaking with a Telugu news channel, V Vijayendra Prasad revealed that SS Rajamouli might not direct the RRR sequel. Most likely, it will be helmed by a Hollywood filmmaker, whose identity he refused to disclose. However, Rajamouli would supervise the project, if and when it happens.