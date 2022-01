RRR actress Alia Bhatt chalks up a to-do-list as her film's release gets postponed

was damn excited for her south debut RRR. But due to the rise in Covid cases, the film has been postponed and will release in 2022. There is a strong rumour that Rajamouli has decided to postpone RRR. The film will not release on October 12 as Maharashtra and other parts of the North Indian market have not opened up fully yet. While Alia's film is postponed she knows how to keep herself occupied. The actress shared the mantra of what's she is going to do as her release is getting postponed owing to the rise in COVID again. She shared a story on her Instagram account where she chalks up her to-do list. The story reads, " Start where you are, use what you have, do what you can". The actress used the hashtag #the good word. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and more: 7 celebrity couples who love ISLAND vacations

Also Read - Priyanka Chopra beats Salman Khan to become most followed celebrity on Instagram; check complete list

Alia will be seen playing the role of Sita, while Rajamouli in his interview had confirmed that the actress does not have a full-fledged role but is doing a cameo in it, " They are playing cameos in the film, I am not going to cheat the audience about it. In terms of importance, they are equally and sometimes they are more important than the heroes themselves." He even added, " A role cannot be based on its length. Both Alia Bhatt and ’s roles are very important. If we look at RRR as a body, then Ajay sir’s character in the film is its soul."