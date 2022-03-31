RRR: Alia Bhatt BREAKS silence on reports of being upset with SS Rajamouli over short screen time

Ever since RRR has hit the theatres there has been a lot of speculation around it that is upset with SS Rajamouli for having less screen time in the film In fact, there are reports that also claim that Alia has unfollowed Rajamouli from her Instagram account. However, these were conjectures and now finally Alia Bhatt is adding truth to these reports. Taking to her Instagram the actress finally breaks her silence on if she is upset with Rajamouli. She cleared the air and wrote. " In today's randomness, I've heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I am upset with the team".

She further added, " I sincerely request everyone to not make assumptions based on something as random as the Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered."

Adding further Alia mentioned, " I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan- I loved every single thing about my experience on the film. The only reason I am bothering to clarify this because Rajamouli Sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide".

While Rajamouli is one of the his interviews had already clarified that Alia Bhatt will be doing a cameo in the film and he said it before the release as he didn't want to fool the Hindi audience by running the film on Alia Bhatt's name. Rajamouli is right now being hailed by everyone, even filmmaker like and superstar cannot stop raving about this brilliant filmmaker. RR is a thorough cinematic experience.