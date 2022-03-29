RRR: Alia Bhatt deletes posts as she is UNHAPPY with less screen time? Here's what we know

Jr NTR and starrer RRR is making the maximum noise currently. The film has performed amazingly well at the box office. In just 4 days, it has managed to break several records. and are also a part of RRR. They have special cameos to play in this SS Rajamouli directorial. However, whispers are being heard that Alia Bhatt is not very happy with her screen time in the film. It is being reported that she has even unfollowed SS Rajamouli on social media. Also Read - Charu Asopa - Rajeev Sen put a break to divorce rumours; enjoy a holiday in Kashmir with daughter Ziana [WATCH VIDEO]

A latest report in news agency IANS suggests that Alia Bhatt has deleted the Instagram posts that she made to promote the South blockbuster RRR. When checked, Alia isn't following the director, however, she is still following Ram Charan and Jr NTR. There is no authentic evidence suggesting that she unfollowed SS Rajamouli. Alia was a part of the promotions of the film before the postponement but she went MIA during the second leg. Well, it could also be because the actress is busy with the shooting of her films like . It was recently the images of Alia and from Brahmastra sets had leaked on social media. It could be one of the reasons why Alia could not be a part of the RRR promotion. The actress did appear in one of the events though. Well, the actress is yet to make any comment on these rumours. Also Read - RRR, Pushpa: The Rise and other South films that proved to be a tough competition to Bollywood films at the box office

Meanwhile, reports are also doing the rounds of the web that Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR will collaborate once again for a project. We await deets. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and 5 more actors who faced brutal REJECTION and were told they would never make it