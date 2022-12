Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has yet again taken another shot at the big Bollywood films of 2022, RRR and Brahmastra. A in series of tweets, KRK claimed that the producers of SS Rajamouli film RRR and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Brahmastra lost their money. Kamaal R Khan is known for his tweets, film reviews and tweets. KRK often takes to his Twitter handle and dishes out his opinions on Bollywood, films and their businesses. The tweets are often shocking and create a stir on social media and that is what has happened even now. KRK listed down 5 disaster films of Bollywood. Also Read - Entertainment News Today: KRK claims Karan Johar tried to commit suicide; Salman Khan wraps up Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot and more

KRK claims producers of RRR, Brahmastra and other films suffered losses

A couple of hours ago, Kamaal R Khan tweeted out listing his TOP 5 disasters of the year. It includes Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's movie by at the top followed by and Jr NTR starrer RRR, and 's Samrat Prithviraj, and starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan movie Vikram Vedha.

In the following tweet, KRK listed the amount of money the producers of the film lost. As per KRK, Brahmastra producers lost Rs 300 crores. RRR producers suffered losses of Rs 200 crores. The producers of Laal Singh Chaddha incurred a loss of Rs 125 crores. While the Akshay starrer's producer had to go through losses of Rs 150 crores. Check out KRK's tweets here:

KRK claims tried to commit suicide

Contrary to the reports of Brahmastra being a huge blockbuster, Kamaal R Khan claimed that his sources revealed to him that Karan Johar tried to commit suicide after Brahmastra suffered losses. KRK also claimed in his tweet that the source informed him that Reliance head Mukesh Ambani gave him a loan of Rs 300 crore. Karan is yet to react to his claims. Meanwhile, KRK's tweets are going viral in Entertainment News.