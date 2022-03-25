SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Jr NTR, , , and has hit the big screens today. It is one of the biggest pan-India films to release after the franchise. Also, big names like Alia and Ajay can surely help the film in the Hindi sector as well. With RRR, Alia makes her Telugu debut, and she has been super excited about it. But, do you know that reportedly, not just Alia, but other A-List Bollywood actresses were also considered for the film. Also Read - RRR screening in Hyderabad: Jr NTR arrives with wife Lakshmi Pranathi and kids; fans get Tarak family's glimpse after 3 years – view pics

RRR was officially announced in 2018, and there were speculations that the makers are planning to rope in an A-List Bollywood actress. There were several reports about Alia Bhatt and being considered for the film, and of course later it was announced that Alia has been roped in.

While promoting her film , when Parineeti was asked about starring in RRR, the actress had then said, "I'll only say that you guys should wait and believe the things we announce. Whatever my films are, they'll be announced within this week." In fact, in March 2019, there were even reports that Alia has turned down RRR as she has her kitty full with many films. But, finally the makers officially announced Alia's name as the female lead.

Apart from Alia, British actress Daisy Edgar Jones was also supposed to star in the film, but she opted out of it. Soon, there were reports that has been offered Jones’ role, and the makers are reworking on the script to get the actress onboard.

But, a report in Times Of India had stated that Shraddha has turned down the offer because she is very busy. A source had told TOI, "Shraddha is now one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. She already has to adjust her dates according to multiple films that she has signed up. Her name was on top of the list, but it does seem that she will not be able to adjust her dates for the film.” Later, Olivia Morris replaced Daisy Edgar Jones in RRR.