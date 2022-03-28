RRR Box Office Collection: The film had earned Approximately Rs 223 crore on the first day of its release!

RRR Box Office Collection: S.S. Rajamouli's film 'RRR' continues to be in the limelight. The film is getting a lot of love from the audience. The film had earned Approximately Rs 223 crore on the first day of its release. The film is not only ahead in India but also in terms of world wide earnings. Talking about the earnings of the first day collection in Hindi language, the film earned approximately Rs 20.07 crore. not just that 'RRR' had collected Rs 156 crore on the first day in India. let's check out in the video other collection details. Also Read - RRR box office collections day 3: Jr NTR, Ram Charan's film registers splendid numbers on 1st weekend but fails to beat Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi