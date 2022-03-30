SS Rajamouli's film RRR has indeed come as a tsunami at the box office. The film is making and smashing several records at the box office. The box office numbers are insane and within just four days of its release, Jr NTR and starrer has been termed as a superhit. Bollywood too is shaken by the glorious box office run of RRR. Even the Hindi version of the film has done exceptionally well and internationally too, it has emerged as one of the highest grosser. Recently, reports had it that RRR has beaten the collections of The Batman and is thrilled with this news. Also Read - Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate: Jim Carrey rips apart Oscars crowd as 'spineless'; says, 'I would've sued Will for...'

At Dubai Expo 2022, Ranveer Singh was asked to comment on the success of RRR, to which, he said, "RRR is beating Hollywood movie collections. This is a proud moment for Indian cinema." He further went on to praise the filmmaker and stated that the way he tells his stories is truly phenomenal. "We got to love the way Rajamouli sir tells the stories," he said.

Earlier, it was who had expressed happiness over RRR doing so well across the nation but had wondered why Hindi movies don't make money in the South. Talking about Ram Charan, Salman Khan was quoted saying, "I just wished him on his birthday, and on the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well. But I wonder why our films are not doing so well in the south. Their films are doing so well here."

Meanwhile, on its 1st Tuesday, RRR has managed to make Rs 15 to 16 crore in Hindi.