SS Rajamouli film RRR is the talk of the town in India and also abroad. Just last week, RRR made history by grabbing the Best Original Song trophy for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes 2023. The director SS Rajamouli has been moving about in Hollywood circles promoting Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer movie everywhere. RRR was recently screened for the Director's Guild of America after which Rajamouli made a statement that has spread like wildfire. It got a mixed response. Now, Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has shared her thoughts about it.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee backs SS Rajamouli's statement about RRR not being a Bollywood movie

RRR, SS Rajamouli and other celebs associated with the movie such as Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and more have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News a lot. And when Rajamouli made his statement, it created a frenzy online. A lot of people agreed that RRR is a Telugu film while some said that it is an Indian movie. Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee asks what's the big deal in the statement. The actress says that it is a fact that RRR is a Telugu movie film and belongs to India. She adds that everyone knows that Bollywood and Tollywood industries are separate. Devoleena says that people should instead celebrate the big win. She also took a jibe saying, "Dusro ki khushi se khush hona hi toh iss duniya mein difficult hai." Check Devoleena's tweet here:

Whats a big deal in it ? Its the fact its a Telegu film & belongs to india. And we all know bollywood , tollywood are different industries. We should celebrate the big win. Lekin kya karein adaat se majboor. Dusro ki khushi se khush hona hi toh iss duniya mein difficult hai. #RRR https://t.co/54r8iHRSGy — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 15, 2023

Rajamouli's statement on RRR not being a Bollywood movie video:

At the screening in the US for the Director's Guild of America, the filmmaker was heard talking about the music in Bollywood movies while talking about the music in RRR. It is then that the filmmaker said that RRR is not a Bollywood film but a Telugu movie where he comes from in India. Rajamouli explained that he uses songs to move the story forward rather than stopping the movie.