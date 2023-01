SS Rajamouli is creating headlines after achieving big awards internationally. The Filmmaker is in the news for another reason as well after his old comment got its way online. An old video of Rajamouli comparing Hrithik to Prabhas surfaced online. Fans criticized the filmmaker for his remark about Hrithik Roshan. However, he realized his mistake and apologized for using poor words for the Bollywood actor. Also Read - 28th Critics Choice Awards: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan's RRR wins Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song award [Watch Video]

SS Rajamouli who is currently busy enjoying success internationally for RRR and promoting the film in the West has now reacted to his old comment. Long back the filmmaker had said Hrithik is nothing in front of Prabhas. This comment has now found its way to social media and the filmmaker became the target of netizens' criticism.

Nevertheless, the RRR director understood his choice of words was wrong. A new clip of the director too went viral where he admitted what he said was not right. During a recent interview at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards Rajamouli spoke of his old comment comparing Hrithik to .

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli wondered why only Bollywood make quality films when Dhoom 2 was released two years ago from then. Further, he stated that is nothing in front of Prabhas and thanked the director Meher Ramesh for taking Telugu cinema to Hollywood.

Recently, the old video surfaced on Reddit and caught everyone’s attention. However, the filmmaker apologized for the same recalling it was some 15-16 years long back. He then admitted that his choice of words was not good also his intention was never to degrade the actor. SS Rajamouli also mentioned that he respects Hrithik Roshan a lot.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha directed by Pushkar Gayathri. Next in the pipeline, he has Fighter alongside . On the other hand, Prabhas has Adipurush in the kitty with and Saif Ali Khan.