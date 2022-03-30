RRR is doing great business globally. The movie has crossed Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office. Kangana Ranaut took to social media to lavish her praise on SS Rajamouli. The filmmaker spent four years on RRR. The movie that has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheema. Kangana Ranaut on social media wrote that success of RRR has proved that SS Rajamouli is the greatest Indian director ever. She praised his simplicity and humility too. The actress said that SS Rajamouli loved his nation and dharma, which was evident in his work. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda OPENS up about getting a punch from Mike Tyson

The post on her Insta stories read, "SS Rajamouli Sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever...He has never ever given an unsuccessful film. Yet the best thing about him not his success but his humility as an artist, sadgi (simplicity) as a person and his great love for his nation and dharma. Great to have a role model like you sir...Sincerely your fan." After targeting the Bollywood mafia, Kangana Ranaut has been quite appreciative of South Indian makers and producers. She says that South does not have the kind of 'bullying' that she has seen in Bollywood.

RRR is made on a budget of over Rs 450 crores. Jr NTR wrote a huge letter thanking everyone who have such a tremendous response to the film. The first day collections were above Rs 250 crores. SS Rajamouli earlier movies with the two were also bumper hits.